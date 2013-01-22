Gen. Allen Cleared of Misconduct

CHEAT SHEET
Some key players in the Petraeus scandal are suddenly making headlines again—though it may be the last we hear of them. The Pentagon has cleared Gen. John Allen, the U.S. commander in Afghanistan, of any wrongdoing following an investigation into a rumored-to-be-inappropriate email exchange with Tampa socialite Jill Kelley. As it turns out, Allen has been “completely exonerated” of violating any military prohibitions in his emails with Kelley, who was harassed by General Petraeus’s mistress and biographer, Paula Broadwell. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, Kelley flatly denied reports that she and Allen exchanged suggestive emails.