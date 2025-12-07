Gen Z Video Game Movie Overtakes ‘Zootopia 2’ at Box Office
Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 overtook Zootopia 2 at the box office this weekend. The PG-13 horror movie, based on a 2014 video game series, grossed an estimated $63 million domestically, surpassing Zootopia 2, which earned $43 million. The film, which centers on a pizzeria haunted by homicidal animatronics, was initially projected to gross around $55 million, but it has surpassed box-office expectations. Starring Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail, and directed by Emma Tammi, the film has received a 12 percent critics score and an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The original Five Nights at Freddy’s, which premiered in 2023, was the highest-grossing domestic horror movie of that year, earning over $137 million. However, this year the sequel faces tough competition in the horror genre, with Sinners currently at number one, grossing over $279 million, and The Conjuring: Last Rites in second place with $177 million. According to David A. Gross, publisher of the FranchiseRe newsletter, this year’s horror titles could earn around $2.65 billion in total, roughly 14 percent of Hollywood’s global box office.