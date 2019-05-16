Gene Simmons Visits Pentagon, White House in Black Leather

KISS front man Gene Simmons made a visit to the White House and Pentagon on Thursday. According to ABC News, Simmons gave brief remarks to Pentagon staffers and shared personal anecdotes about his “respect” for U.S. soldiers and his deceased mother—a Holocaust survivor who had “gratitude for being able to live in America.” He then visited the White House later in the day, wearing black leather pants and oversized sunglasses. When asked if he was meeting with President Trump, he reportedly shrugged. Simmons has previously spoken about Trump, telling Rolling Stone in 2017 that Trump’s office demanded respect. He also told the Toronto Sun in 2018 that he thought the president would win reelection by a “landslide” if Trump avoided war and kept doing good things for the stock market.