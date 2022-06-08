‘General Hospital’ Stars’ Son Found Dead in Parking Lot

Read it at People
The 27-year-old son of soap opera stars Jack and Kristina Wagner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot this week, People reports. No cause of death for Harrison Wagner was given in a medical examiner’s report, the magazine said. Jack Wagner, who starred on General Hospital and Melrose Place, and Kristina, who has been on GH for nearly four decades, have been amicably divorced since 2006 and have another son together. Harrison described himself as a DJ, actor, and music producer on his Twitter bio.