General Jim Mattis: I’m ‘Honored’ Trump Considers Me Overrated
General Jim Mattis took a jab at President Donald Trump on Thursday evening after Trump called him an “overrated general,” noting Trump had also deemed Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep overrated. “I'm not just an overrated general, I am the greatest—the world's most—overrated,” Mattis said to laughs from the audience at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York. “I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me.” The general went on to add that at least he and Streep “had some victories.”
This comes after Trump dismissed his former Secretary of Defense as the “the world’s most overrated general” after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) read a quote from Mattis' recent media appearance on Meet the Press. According to the Military Times, Schumer read aloud Mattis' warning that “ISIS will resurge” after Trump announced that the U.S. would be pulling out of northern Syria.