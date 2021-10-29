Brewery Manager Accused of Racism at Black Beer Fest Is Back on the Job
STATUS QUO
Hofbräuhaus of Pittsburgh has decided to reinstate its general manager in light of its independent counsel’s preliminary investigation into alleged racial discrimination during a Black beer festival in September. On Thursday, the brewery posted on its Facebook page, “The investigation included interviewing all available witnesses, reviewing video tapes, inspecting communications, and reviewing pertinent documents. ...We hope to finalize the investigation shortly.” The statement added: “While the investigation is ongoing, in the absence of evidence corroborating the allegations, the Hofbräuhaus has decided to provisionally reinstate its manager.”
During Barrel and Flow Fest in September 2021, the manager of Hofbräuhaus was accused of using racial slurs and refusing to let Black customers use the brewery’s restrooms or buy drinks. Organizers of the festival called for a boycott of the brewery until the manager was fired. In response, Hofbräuhaus released a statement, saying the team was “listening and gathering feedback from all levels and perspectives in order to ensure customers, guests of our neighbors and members of our community feel safe and welcome.” The general manager was suspended during the company’s investigation.