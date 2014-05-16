General Motors to Pay $35M Fine

CHEAT SHEET
General Motors agreed Friday to pay the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a record fine of $35 million for delaying the recall of millions of cars that had ignition defects. Those ignition defects have since been linked to 13 deaths and 32 crashes. In addition, the agency “ordered GM to make significant and wide-ranging internal changes to its review of safety-related issues in the United States.” In addition, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said the administration would like to bring maximum penalties up to $300 million. In a statement released Friday, GM CEO Mary Barra declared, “We will now focus on the goal of becoming an industry leader in safety.”