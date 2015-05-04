General Quits After ‘Drunken Indians’ Line

A U.S. Air Force general was forced to step down in disgrace after he made a racist comment about Native Americans. Maj. Gen. Michael Keltz resigned as the commander of the 19th Air Force chain of command last week after saying that an officer looked “drunker than 10,000 Indians” in a photograph. Ironically, the general was at that time acting as the head of an Article 15 hearing, a process for handing out nonjudicial punishment in the military. The offensive remarks were first reported by former airman Tony Carr, who posted the comments on his blog, citing multiple firsthand sources. A spokeswoman confirmed to the Air Force Times that Keltz had made inappropriate remarks without specifying exactly what was said. Keltz served for 34 years in the Air Force.
