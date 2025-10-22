Generals Go Nuclear on Hegseth Over Bonkers Quantico Rant

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has lost what respect and trust he still had among some top military officials over his wild rant to the nation’s generals, according to an explosive report.

Multiple high-ranking military officers told the right-leaning The Washington Times that the former TV personality’s speech to hundreds of generals in Quantico last month was a turning point for how he’s viewed.

On September 30, Hegseth summoned generals and other top military officials from around the world to the Marine Corps base in Virginia, an unprecedented move that raised national security concerns among some experts.

Top military brass watch as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a speech about the "warrior ethos" and took aim at facial hair in the military during a speech in Quantico, VA on September 30. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

During his speech, he ranted about the “warrior ethos” and ending “wokeness” in the U.S. military before a room full of the most experienced military leaders in the world.

“It was a massive waste of time,” a current Army general told The Washington Times. “If he ever had us, he lost us.”

Some top military officials are questioning his leadership style, attitude and overall competency, according to the report.

Images of those watching Hegseth and President Donald Trump’s speeches last month showed a sea of straight-faced generals. The 45-year-old defense secretary even suggested during his address that those who do not agree with him should resign.

But the defense secretary’s speech that day was described as “embarrassing” and “below our institution.”

Hegseth is viewed as operating with a “junior officer’s mentality,” which has led him to micromanage policies such as facial hair and press access to the Pentagon.

Last week, nearly the entire Pentagon press corps turned in their credentials and left the building after refusing to sign a 21-page set of rules further restricting access and threatening punishment if reporters did not meet their demands.

Last week, the Defense Department under Hegseth issued another memo clamping down on military officials speaking to members of Congress.

Senior military officers traveling from around the world to watch Hegseth’s speech expected to hear about a major strategic initiative or doctrine shift and “not about f***ing haircuts” as one current Army general put it to The Times.

QUANTICO, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Mainly what I see from him are not serious things,” a current senior officer told The Times. “It’s, ’Why did this service member tweet this?’ Or internal politics and drama. That’s mostly what I see.”

Sources who spoke to the publication raised concern that Hegseth was doing damage to the military both structurally and in how it’s viewed publicly, and that the full extent of the damage will not be apparent for months or even years.

While Hegseth and the president have touted recruitment numbers being up, top military officials have raised concerns about the senior ranks.

“Across the services, we are bleeding talent, talented generals and flag officers, for what appears to be the opposite of a meritocracy,” a current senior officer told the publication. “There are people being held back from promotions, or being fired, or removed for sometimes unknown reasons, often for favoritism, or just simple relationships.”

Senior members of the military attending the meeting convened by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, Virginia on September 30, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell blasted The Washington Times report and suggested those who disagree with the direction Hegseth is taking the Defense Department should resign.

“The anonymous general and senior officer quoted in the Washington Times article should put their names to their comments if that’s what they truly believe in and consider resigning from their post. Our warriors deserve senior leaders who support the mission and put warfighting first,” Parnell said.