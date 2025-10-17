Pentagon Pete Hegseth Mysteriously Loses Another Top Military Officer

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has seen yet another senior military commander quit their job early on his watch amid claims of tensions between the pair.

Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, the head of U.S. Southern Command who has been leading the U.S. forces in Latin America overseeing Donald Trump’s crackdown on “narcoterrorists“ will leave his job in December, two years ahead of schedule. He started the job last November, in what is usually a three-year term.

Holsey did not give a reason for his sudden departure after 37 years in the job, which comes as Trump authorized covert operations by the CIA on Venezuela.

In a social media statement, Holsey said he would retire from the U.S. Navy on December 12. “Serving as your commander and deputy for the past 34 months has been a tremendous honor,” Holsey wrote.

The head of the US Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, delivers a speech during the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC25), organized by Panama and the US Southern Command, in Panama City on April 9, 2025. FRANCO BRANA/AFP via Getty Images

“The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so,” signing off with “Keep Charging!!!”

However, sources claim that tensions had risen between Holsey and Hegseth over the operations in the Caribbean. A report by Reuters claims Holsey had questions over whether he was about to be fired.

One current and one former U.S. official told The New York Times that Holsey had aired his concerns about the Pentagon’s escalating attack on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.

Meanwhile, a report in The Washington Post claimed Hegseth had grown “disenchanted” with Holsey and wanted him to step aside. The issue had flared after the Trump administration started to order fatal attacks on alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela.

However, a Pentagon source told the Daily Beast, “Admiral Holsey didn’t resign in protest and anyone writing that has no clue what they’re talking about.”

The Defense Department, which Hegseth has rebranded “The Department of War,” forwarded a statement from Hegseth to the Daily Beast, which did not explain any further reasons around Holsey’s premature departure.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits to the Panama Canal on April 08, 2025 in Panama City, Panama. Panama Canal Administrator Dr. Ricaurte Vasquez Morales welcomes Pete Hegseth. Admiral Alvin Holsey accompanied the visit. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“On behalf of the Department of War, we extend our deepest gratitude to Admiral Alvin Holsey for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation as he plans to retire at year’s end,” Hegseth wrote, also posted on X.

“His tenure as Military Deputy Commander and now Commander of United States Southern Command reflects a legacy of operational excellence and strategic vision. The Department thanks Admiral Holsey for his decades of service to our country, and we wish him and his family continued success and fulfillment in the years ahead.”

Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the surprise exit is telling, given the possible showdown between the U.S. and Venezuela and Trump’s threats against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Admiral Holsey’s resignation only deepens my concern that this administration is ignoring the hard-earned lessons of previous U.S. military campaigns and the advice of our most experienced warfighters,” Reed said in a statement to The Guardian.

The Daily Beast has contacted Reed’s office for comment.

The head of the US Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, gestures after being decorated with the Order of Merit of the Military Forces Command 'Gral. Div. Bernardino Caballero' in the rank of Grand Cross at the Government Palace in Asuncion, on August 23, 2025. DANIEL DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he had signed off on the CIA conducting covert operations in Venezuela. The U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean includes 6,500 troops and F-35 fighter jets, missile destroyers and a nuclear submarine.

“I authorized for two reasons, really,” Trump said. “No. 1, they have emptied their prisons into the United States of America,” he said. “And the other thing, the drugs, we have a lot of drugs coming in from Venezuela, and a lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea.”

At least 27 people have been killed by U.S. military strikes against suspected drug boats.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday that “six male narcoterrorists” had been killed in a “kinetic” strike off the coast of Venezuela.

Hegseth's reporting restrictions have been labeled an attack on press freedom "without precedent." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Since Hegseth’s arrival, top naval officer Lisa Franchetti, who was the first female officer to rise to the Navy’s top job of chief of naval operations, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, C.Q. Brown, have both been fired.

Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin also announced he will retire later this year, after just two years of a four-year term, without giving a reason.

Trump also fired General Timothy Haugh, the director of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, after being persuaded by far-right activist Laura Loomer, and former Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan.

The latest departure comes as dozens of journalists walked out of the Pentagon in protest at Hegseth’s new regulations on media access.