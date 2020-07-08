CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Florida Church Raided After Selling Bleach as COVID-19 Cure
A MIRACLE
Read it at WWSB
Authorities conducted a raid Wednesday afternoon at the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Florida after the Food and Drug Administration issued an injunction ordering a pastor and his sons to stop distributing of phony COVID-19 cure called “Miracle Mineral Solution.” The solution contains the same amount of chlorine dioxide content as industrial bleach. The pastor, Mark Grenon, was named in the injunction, along with his sons Jonathan Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Joseph Grenon. The founder of the church, Jim Humble, was formerly a member of the Church of Scientology and believes himself to be a billion-year-old god from Andromeda. Humble has claimed that the Miracle Mineral Solution is the cure to numerous diseases.