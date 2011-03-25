Genghis Khan Dentistry Book Wins Award

CHEAT SHEET
You can judge this book by its cover: Managing a Dental Practice the Genghis Khan Way won the Diagram prize for oddest book title of the year. The book includes chapters on managing conflicts, team building, and “planning for disaster.” Past Diagram winners have seen a huge uptick in sales. The sales for Crocheting Adventures with Hyperbolic Planes skyrocketed 1,5000 percent within a month of winning the prize last year. Previous winners of the award, which has been going since 1978, include Living with Crazy Buttocks, Greek Rural Postmen and their Cancellation Numbers, How to Avoid Huge Ships and Highlights in the History of Concrete.