George and Amal Marry Again

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin apparently love getting hitched so much that they decided to do it twice in two days. The couple, who have held Hollywood and European press rapt with their four days of parties and galas, had a 14-minute civil ceremony in Venice’s 13th-century town hall. The brief exchange of vows formalized the Saturday night affair at a seven-star hotel along the Grand Canal. Though Clooney professed to want a private wedding, his marathon of star-studded nuptial events suggest otherwise. “If they had really wanted a secret wedding, then they shouldn’t have done it down the Grand Canal,” said a Venetian local.