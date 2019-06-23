George Clooney Has Plumbing Disaster as Obamas Visit Lake Como Villa

Things are always a little stressful when visitors come around for the weekend, even for George and Amal Clooney who are hosting Barack Obama and his family at his lavish Lake Como villa in Italy from Saturday through Monday.

Not only has security been an issue with any vehicle or boat coming within a few hundred meters of the property subject to fines of over $500, the neighbors are up in arms that the Clooneys have been monopolizing the local gardeners. One told the newspaper La Repubblica that he hasn’t had his lawn cut for a week because his gardener is on “special assignment” sprucing up the Clooney estate.

Then, just before Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughters Malia and Sasha arrived from Milan on Saturday in a armored entourage of seven cars with darkened glass, a white van for luggage, six police cars, and a helicopter overhead, Clooney noticed that the swimming pool was half full and the water was like ice. He asked his bodyguard Giovanni to call Dante Pennè, the local Lake Como plumber to sort him out.

Speaking to Corriere Della Sera newspaper, Pennè explained that when he arrived at the Clooney household, things were out of hand. “What a race,” he said. “I arrive and they are all upset. Giovanni says to me: hurry up, hurry up!” Penne, who did not know who the special guests were, said he responded, “Let me work, otherwise I won’t be able to fix it.”

After a few minutes, Pennè said he was able to sort out the thermometer and drain. Clooney, wearing a sweaty Casmigos t-shirt, was thrilled. He obliged the plumber and granted a quick selfie. “Thank you, I was worried,” Clooney said, according to the plumber. “You know, my friend is a tanned guy, he doesn't like cold water.” The plumber did not respond to a Daily Beast call for clarification.

The Obamas were in Italy to attend a charity dinner Saturday evening for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which will soon be awarding a double date with George and Amal as part of a new promotion.

There is also widespread speculation that Clooney is considering political office, and what better place to discuss it with a former president than a perfectly heated pool.