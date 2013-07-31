George Clooney Spies on Omar al-Bashir

Some buy Ferraris, some start spy programs to track the movements of Sudanese war criminals. George Clooney recently divulged to The Guardian that he has been spending paychecks earned from doing Nespresso commercials on maintaining a spy satellite aimed at the border of North and South Sudan "to keep an eye on Omar al-Bashir [the Sudanese dictator charged with war crimes at the Hague]." As the plan according to Clooney goes, “Then he puts out a statement saying that I'm spying on him and how would I like it if a camera was following me everywhere I went and I go ‘well welcome to my life Mr War Criminal’. I want the war criminal to have the same amount of attention that I get. I think that’s fair.” Clooney’s spy program, the Satellite Sentinel Project, tracks Sudan’s army and warns civilians ahead of attacks.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10