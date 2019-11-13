CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
LOOK WHO’S HERE
George Conway Joins MSNBC for Special Impeachment Hearing Coverage
George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway who has made a name for himself over his intense criticism of President Donald Trump, surprisingly showed up on MSNBC on Wednesday to provide analysis during the network’s special impeachment hearing coverage. Conway, who had eschewed TV interviews prior to Wednesday, said during his first appearance that he doesn’t “watch much television news” and that he doesn’t “frankly want to be on television.”
Ahead of Wednesday’s public hearings, which will include testimonies by top Ukrainian diplomat Bill Taylor and senior State Department official George Kent, Conway wondered aloud “why people can’t see” that the president’s actions towards Ukraine were clearly “impeachable.”