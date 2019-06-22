George Conway: New Rape Allegation Against Trump ‘More Credible’ Than Juanita Broaddrick’s Against Clinton

Lawyer George Conway argues in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Saturday that writer E. Jane Carroll’s sexual assault allegation against President Trump is “more credible” than a similar claim leveled against Bill Clinton by Juanita Broaddrick—a claim that Trump himself promoted during his 2016 campaign, when he praised Broaddrick as “courageous.” If Broaddrick was “courageous,” Conway writes, “then certainly Carroll is as well. For Carroll’s story is at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s — if not more so.” “That is because Carroll’s claim, for a number of reasons, actually rests upon a significantly stronger foundation than Broaddrick’s,” Conway said. He wrote that Broaddrick initially denied under oath that Clinton had raped her, adding that Carroll’s allegation is also weightier because of the high number of women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. “One utterly brazen, easily disprovable Trumpian lie” in the president’s statement denying Carroll’s allegations also lends credibility to her claims, Conway says, noting that Trump is seen in a photograph talking to Carroll in 1987 despite his claim to have “never met this person in my life.”