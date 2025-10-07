George Conway Says ‘Deranged’ Trump Aide Can ‘Push Trump’s Buttons’

Conservative lawyer and anti-MAGA activist George Conway slammed White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, calling him even more “deranged” than his boss, President Donald Trump.

“You listen to the stuff that he puts out day by day, it’s completely untethered to reality,” Conway said on MSNBC’s The Weeknight on Monday.

Trump’s top domestic policy adviser has been described as an “architect” of the president’s immigration policy.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

On Monday, Miller slammed a Trump-appointed judge for ruling that the president lacked a legal basis for sending National Guard troops into Portland, Oregon.

“The issue before is now is very simple and clear. There is a large and growing movement of leftwing terrorism in this country. It is well organized and funded. And it is shielded by far-left Democrat judges, prosecutors and attorneys general. The only remedy is to use legitimate state power to dismantle terrorism and terror networks,” Miller posted on X following the judge’s decision.

Miller has previously called the Democrat Party a “domestic extremist organization.”

“He’s mad at the world, mad at everybody, everybody is conspiring against him,” Conway commented on Miller’s behavior. “Guy’s not well and somehow he’s figured out how to push Donald Trump’s buttons in that way,” he continued.

In a March 2025 text exchange about a military strike in Yemen—one that accidentally included a journalist from The Atlantic—Miller appeared to have the final word, writing: “As I heard it, the president was clear. Green light.”

“It really shows influence and power,” said NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, referring to Miller’s inclusion in the text thread despite his not holding a Cabinet-level position.

“You can say this is all intentionally manipulative in order to create a crisis in order to create a reality that he wants to create,” Conway said about Miller, adding, “but he starts with a distorted reality to begin with.”

Miller’s relatives have expressed similar sentiments to Conway’s. His cousin disowned him for becoming what she called “the face of evil,” and his uncle described him as an “immigration hypocrite,” writing in Politico about Miller’s own immigrant roots.

Toward the end of the conversation, Conway spoke about an “us versus them” mentality, saying, “That is what authoritarians seek to cultivate, and that is what Trump and Miller seek to cultivate.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.