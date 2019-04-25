George Conway Slams ‘Deranged Donald’ Over U.K. Spying Claim

George Conway, husband of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway and one of Trump’s most frequent sparring partners, tore into the president on Twitter Thursday with the new nickname “Deranged Donald.” “Deranged Donald is at back at it again,” Conway wrote, alongside a Washington Post article about Trump’s baseless claim that Britain spied on his campaign ahead of the 2016 elections. “Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does. #DerangedDonald.”

“Deranged Donald has this neat job where he’s supposed to receive and read books with more accurate, highly valuable, top secret information, but he doesn’t like those books unless they have lots of pictures and tell him how great he is. #DerangedDonald,” Conway added in a subsequent tweet. “Plus Deranged Donald doesn’t really need all those books because Fox News. #DerangedDonald.” It’s currently the second-most popular hashtag on Twitter.