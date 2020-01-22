When conservative lawyer George Conway appeared on MSNBC during the initial impeachment hearings back in November, he criticized House Republicans’ “incoherent” performance questioning witnesses. As President Trump’s impeachment trial gets underway in the Senate, he was back at it Wednesday morning on CNN, denouncing Senate Republicans, Trump’s lawyers and the president himself.

Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, began by saying the thinks the House managers “simply out-classed” Trump’s lawyers. While the Democrats were “ prepared,” “thoughtful,” “factual,” “logical” and “dignified,” he said that Trump’s legal team, “on the other hand, were dissembling, and distorting and even lying.”

Later, he denounced “the depths to which Trump’s lawyers will go to make these deceptive arguments,” adding, “I mean they’re treating the American public, they’re treating the Senate, like they’re morons. It’s just outrageous.”

But he had far harsher commentary to share about Senate Republicans who voted down every proposal to call witnesses or subpoena evidence for the trial, explaining that there is “no justification” for their actions.

“What are they afraid of?” Conway asked. “That they're going to hear evidence they don't like? They must be afraid of something. And that’s the thing that I find most disturbing about it is they don’t want to hear the evidence, because they know the truth. They know he’s guilty. And they don’t want to hear the evidence because they don't want the American people to see it too.”

Asked how he feels about seeing his former party abdicate responsibility in this way, Conway said he was “deeply saddened” by the “very upsetting” proceedings. “It’s a very specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath and the Republican Party generally,” he said. “Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man and put his interests over those of the country? That’s what this is about.”

As for President Trump, Conway went on to call his wife’s boss a “pathological liar” who is “thoroughly unfit for office.”

Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, continues to go on television, defending the president by—to borrow a phrase from her husband—“dissembling, and distorting and even lying.”