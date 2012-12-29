George H.W. Bush Improving

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fox News
Some good news to ring in the new year. Former president George H.W. Bush is continuing to improve at Houston’s Methodist Hospital—and is even “singing” with staff, family spokesman Jim McGrath said on Saturday. The jovial Texas native is reportedly “alert” and happily conversing with medical staff. McGrath says Bush’s doctors are “cautiously optimistic” that the current treatment for his bronchitis will be effective. The 88-year-old, who has been hospitalized since Nov. 23, was moved to the intensive care unit Sunday when he developed a fever. Aides have remained confident throughout the ordeal that he will recover.