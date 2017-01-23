George H.W. Bush Released from ICU

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Former President George H.W. Bush was released from the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday, his doctors said in a press conference. Former First Lady Barbara Bush, who developed bronchitis around the same time as Bush was first admitted to the hospital, was discharged from the hospital. The 41st president, 92, is likely to be released from the hospital on Friday or over the weekend. Bush was admitted to the hospital last week after experiencing shortness of breath, and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The couple previously said they would be unable to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday due to their age.