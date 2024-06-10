George Lopez Lashes Out at Casino After Walking Out Midway Through His Set
WAR OF WORDS
A California casino is denouncing comedian George Lopez after he allegedly walked out on an audience Friday—prompting Lopez to lash out at the venue for failing to protect him from hecklers who brought his show to a standstill. “It’s the venue or casino’s job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests,” a spokesperson for Lopez told TMZ following the show at Eagle Mountain Casino. “George’s personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals. Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task. George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment. He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result.”