George Lucas Tops Forbes’ Richest Celebrity List in 2018
George Lucas—creator of the multibillion-dollar Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises—has been named the richest U.S. celebrity of 2018 by Forbes, edging out fellow director Steven Spielberg, who came in second place. Forbes’ methodology factors in net worth earnings, private company stakes, publicly traded assets, art, and real-estate assets. Lucas topped the list with $5.4 billion—a figure bolstered by selling LucasFilm to Disney for $4.1 billion in 2012. Spielberg was second with $3.7 billion, while Oprah Winfrey came in at third with a fortune of $2.8 billion. Michael Jordan, Kylie Jenner, Jay-Z, David Copperfield, Diddy, Tiger Woods, and James Patterson made up the rest of the top 10.