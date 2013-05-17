George Michael Injured in Car Crash

CHEAT SHEET
At least he wasn’t behind the wheel this time. Singer George Michael was airlifted to a hospital yesterday after a car crash in the U.K., sustaining minor injuries. But the entertainer’s representative has made it clear that Michael, who has a history of driving under the influence of various drugs, was a passenger in the crash (and he’s doing just “fine” afterward). Michael was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars in 2010 after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing marijuana. Whatever he was on, it led him to crash his Range Rover into a shop in north London. In 2006 he was banned from driving for two years after he was found passed out in his Mercedes and convicted of driving while high on drugs.