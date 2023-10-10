Santos Shrugs Off New Challenge From Democrat Who Once Beat Him
NO BIG DEAL
Serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) brushed off the news on Tuesday that Tom Suozzi, the former congressman who beat Santos in 2020, has entered the race against him. In texts to Talking Points Memo, Santos predicted that Suozzi wouldn’t even make it to the general election. “He won’t clear his primary,” Santos said. Suozzi beat Santos in New York’s 3rd congressional district in 2020, before forgoing re-election in favor of an ultimately unsuccessful bid for the governorship against Democrat Kathy Hochul. “He pissed off every New York Democrat by running against Kathy and smearing her,” Santos told Talking Points Memo. Santos himself is facing mounting legal pressures over alleged fake campaign contributions, as well as the federal charges filed against him in May.