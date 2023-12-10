CHEAT SHEET
George Santos certainly isn’t starving for cash since being expelled from Congress this week for allegedly stealing campaign funds. He was spotted with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) at an after party sponsored by The New York Young Republican Club Saturday night where Donald Trump had spoken earlier in the evening. Santos allegedly has made so much money on Cameo making personalized videos for fans, that he treated a party of 35 to pizza, a source told Page Six. The source said that Santos apparently bragged to guests that “he took 140 orders yesterday at $599 per order,” on Cameo. But, the source added, “Now, it’s George telling people this, so…”