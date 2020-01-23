George Soros Accuses Facebook of Working to Re-Elect Trump
George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist, accused Facebook of helping to re-elect Trump in the 2020 election in exchange for the president’s protection, Politico reports. “Facebook will work to re-elect Trump and Trump will protect Facebook,” the 89-year-old said in a speech at a dinner hosted by his Open Society Foundation in Davos on Thursday. “It makes me very concerned about the outcome of 2020.” He also spoke about China’s President Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. Soros called Trump “the ultimate narcissist,” Xi Jinping a “dictator,” and also praised 17-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The philanthropist announced he is launching “the most important project of my life,” which is a new Open Society University Network—a $1 billion investment in what he described as “critical thinking.” The project will expand on the U.S.-affiliated and Soros-backed Central European University.