George W. Bush Jabs Trump at Jeb Rally

George W. Bush returned to the campaign trail on Monday to tell South Carolina voters to back his brother Jeb Bush and to take a subtle jab at Donald Trump. “I understand that Americans are angry and frustrated, but we don’t need someone in the Oval Office who mirrors and enflames our frustration,” he said. “In my experience, the loudest person in the room is not always the strongest person in the room.” The former president reflected on “tough calls” he had to make during his time in office—including Sept. 11, 2001—and noted his brother was the most “measured and thoughtful” among the Republican candidates. Bush added the 2016 campaign was a “serious election for a serious job.”