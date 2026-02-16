George W. Bush Subtly Trashes Trump in Presidents Day Message

George W. Bush has penned a Presidents Day essay that made some pointed observations about power, humility, and presidents who refuse to step down from office.

The essay was published Monday by More Perfect, a bipartisan alliance working to “protect and renew” American democracy in the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

George W. Bush and Donald Trump sat just a few seats away from each other at Jimmy Carter's funeral in January 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The piece, which pays homage to George Washington, is the inaugural entry in a new history project called “In Pursuit,” and while it does not name President Donald Trump, it does seem to shade him, The New York Times reported.

“Our first president could have remained all-powerful, but twice he chose not to,” Bush wrote. “In doing so, he set a standard for all presidents to live up to.”

The first president’s decision to relinquish control of the U.S. Army after the American Revolution and to step down from the presidency after two terms “ensured America wouldn’t become a monarchy, or worse,” Bush added.

His words seemed heavy with subtext, considering the current occupant of the White House tried to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, and is now threatening to run for a third, illegal presidential term.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Elsewhere in Bush’s essay, the 43rd president also praised Washington’s other non-Trumpian traits, describing how the nation’s first president made a point of cultivating self-control, courteousness, modesty, and diplomacy.

“Few qualities have inspired me more than Washington’s humility,” he wrote. “Washington modeled what it means to put the good of the nation over self-interest and selfish ambition… he carried himself with dignity and self-restraint, honoring the office [of the president] without allowing to become invested with near-mythical powers.”

The Times noted that despite participating in the “In Pursuit” series—which will also feature contributions from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Republicans such as Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts—Bush is not giving interviews.

George W. Bush praised George Washington's humility, diplomacy, and self-control. Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

His essay speaks for itself, former National Archivist Colleen Shogan told the Times. Shogan was abruptly fired by Trump in February 2025 and is now overseeing “In Pursuit.”

The project’s goal is to make history “relevant” but not overly narrow, she told the Times.