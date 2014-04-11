George's Awesome Gift

Prince George was given the coolest kids toy ever today - a miniature amphibious vehicle.

Quite frankly, the custom made Sealegs craft knocks the spots off the orb he got given by the Pope the other day.

Kate and William had been for a ride in a full-sized version just few hours earlier.

“It’s an inflatable, amphibious little contraption for youngsters,” the company’s chief executive, David Glen told The Times. “It is absolutely bespoke. It was finished yesterday - four weeks from conception to completion.”

The duke and duchess were astounded, he said. “They cannot wait for it to get to Kensington Palace. But they have to work out where to use it. The duchess said she regretted he was not here to give it a try now.”