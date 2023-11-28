CHEAT SHEET
Georgia GOP Floats New Map With Two Black-Majority Voting Districts
Georgia Senate Republicans proposed a new voting map after U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled their earlier proposal was racially discriminatory and limited the voices of black voters. The new map outlines the creation of two Black-majority districts that would sit in two white-majority districts represented by Democrats, raising the possibility of Republicans retaining the state Senate even under the new proposal. The proposal also left unchanged two of the 10 districts Jones ruled illegal, calling into question whether he would ultimately approve of the new proposal.