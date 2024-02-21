Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said he sat down for an interview with the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of the federal investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. “I basically told them the same thing I told the special grand juries: that I follow the law and the Constitution and answered all their questions truthfully,” the Republican governor said on CNN’s The Source. He did not specify exactly when the interview took place but said it was “months ago” and that it “really didn’t last that long.” Kemp rejected a request Trump reportedly made in a phone call shortly after President Joe Biden’s election win for Kemp to call a special legislative session with a view to overriding the result of the election in Georgia. A Kemp spokesperson confirmed last July that he’d been contacted by Smith’s team, but it wasn’t previously confirmed that an interview took place. The special counsel charged Trump the following month.