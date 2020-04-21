Georgia Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Didn’t Know About His Reopening Order
Members of the Georgia governor’s coronavirus task force had no idea of his plan to remove shelter-in-place orders and reopen the state’s businesses, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that gyms, movie theaters, hair salons, and some other businesses could restart operations by the end of the week. In some cases, those advising Kemp on decisions related to COVID-19 learned of the announcement by text. Bernice King, a member of the committee and daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., told the paper, “Like many of you who are in the state of Georgia, I’m extremely concerned about the governor’s plans and what his decisions will mean for the safety, health and lives of Georgia residents.” The mayor of Atlanta also said she was left in the dark on the decision. Other members of the committee, however, said they weren’t bothered by the short notice.