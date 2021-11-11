Georgia Cop Tampered With Evidence Against Gang-Member Boyfriend: Police

Read it at WSB-TV
A Georgia police officer has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly interfering with evidence in the case against her boyfriend, an alleged gang member. Kenneth Copeland was arrested Oct. 27, and Aliyah Jackson was arrested two days later. Copeland was charged with alleged possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Police allege Jackson, a South Fulton police officer, attempted to delete Copeland’s Instagram and deactivate his phone after it had been seized as potential evidence.