Georgia Poll Worker: Lynching Threats Followed Giuliani’s Election Lies
Ruby Freeman, one of two Georgia poll workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defaming them after the 2020 election, recounted a slew of horrifying emails in federal court Wednesday, including emails where election deniers threatened to lynch her. “You are dead,” she recalled one email saying, according to Law & Crime. “Your family and you are now criminals and traitors to the union.... BLM wants the cops to go away. Good they are in the way of my ropes and your tree.” Other messages were equally horrifying, with another allegedly saying, “Ms.Ruby safest place for you right now is in prison. Or you will swing from the trees.” A third message, Freeman testified, read, “I pray I will be sitting close enough to hear your neck snap.” The chilling emails were part of a nasty harassment campaign Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, say were caused by Giuliani’s repeated lies—coming as recently as Monday—that they counted fake votes for Joe Biden during the 2020 election. A jury trial this week will determine how much Giuliani owes the women in damages.