Brad Raffensperger Says Fraud-Obsessed Trumpers Broke Into His Dead Son’s Widow’s House
DEPRAVED
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s testimony to the Jan. 6 committee illustrated just how unhinged Trump’s crusade to over turn the election became. After a call with Trump leaked in which he begged Raffensperger to magically “find” enough votes, Raffensperger said Trump’s supporters went as far as to break into the house belonging to the wife of his dead son. “And then some people broke into my daughter-in-law's home,” Raffensperger testified. “My son has passed and she’s a widow and has two kids. So, we’re very concerned about her safety also.” He said his email and phone were also flooded with messages, and his wife received “sexualized” texts. Tuesday’s hearing by the committee focused on election officials who say Trump pressured them to try and overturn the legitimate result.