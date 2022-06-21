Jan. 6 Committee Details How Trump Pressured GOP Election Officials

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who actively rooted for Donald Trump to win reelection in 2020, testified before the Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday that the former president repeatedly tried to pressure him to take steps to overturn the election—a move he refused to do because it would have been clearly illegal.

“This is a tragic parody," Bowers told the panel, recalling the utter stupidity and level of incompetence showed by Trump and his lawyers. Bowers was among several state-level politicians who were pressured to misuse legislatures to reverse election results and instead select fake electoral college electors loyal to Trump.

Bowers testified that one of those Trump attorneys, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, told him, “We have lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.”

Bowers also testified that when he stood his ground and refused to convene Arizona legislators to do this, another Trump lawyer, disgraced college professor John Eastman, told him to “just do it and let the courts sort it out.”

“You're asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath,” Bowers remembered responding to Trump, Giuliani and others.

The Jan. 6 Committee started its fourth hearing Tuesday by laying out just how close former President Donald Trump came to achieving his goal.

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the “pressuring of public servants into betraying their oath was a fundamental part of the playbook” by Trump, and that only “a handful of officials... stood between Donald Trump and the upending of American democracy."

Thompson also warned that Trump’s authoritarian threat continues, because Big Lie conspiracy theorists continue to get voted into office at the local level, where they could stand in the way of certifying legitimate election results. Thompson pointed to one recent example—a New Mexico county commissioner (and leader of “Cowboys for Trump” who stormed the Capitol building last year) who refused to certify local primary election results and had to be overruled by the state’s Supreme Court last week.

Bowers, the top legislator in Arizona’s House of Representatives, recalled a phone call in which Trump and his team pushed Bowers to put together a sham committee of legislators with the express purpose of reversing the election results in that state.

Bowers described a conversation with Giuliani, who urged the Arizona politician to replace the electoral college “electors” slated to vote for Joe Biden with an alternate team who pledged loyalty to Trump.

At a separate meeting, Bowers remembered laughing after Giuliani told him, “We have lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.”

Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state who Trump called by phone in January 2021 to demand that he “find 11,780 votes” to swing the election and reverse his loss, told the committee that he fully supported Trump in 2020. But he asserted that the election in his state was conducted professionally—and that Trump was wrong.

Raffensperger wrote a book about the ordeal last year, putting it this way: “Now he was directly attacking the election itself. He was asking me, as Georgia’s secretary of state, to ‘find 11,780 votes’—enough for him to claim a win in our state.”

Over the weekend, Trump himself went on the defensive, making several rambling posts on his own Twitter wannabe Truth Social app targeting Raffensperger.

“My phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, with many other people, including numerous lawyers, knowingly on the line, was absolutely PERFECT and appropriate. YES, it was a PERFECT CALL,” he posted on Sunday.

Co-chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) noted how Trump’s public targeting of Bowers and Raffensperger led to death threats against these officials and their families.

"We cannot let America become a nation of conspiracy theorists and thug violence," she said.