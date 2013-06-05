Georgia Sen.: ‘Hormones’ Cause Military Rape

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Oh, God, here we go. Georgia Republican Saxby Chambliss said Tuesday that “hormones” are responsible for sexual assault in the armed forces during a Senate hearing on the subject. “The young folks that are coming into your service are anywhere between 17 to 22, 23. Gee whiz, the hormone level created by nature sets in place the possibility for these types of things to occur,” Chambliss said. Although, to be fair, Chambliss was pushing for more action on the epidemic problem of rape in the military, despite his somewhat off-color remarks. Republicans already started distancing themselves from Chambliss, with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner saying, “Perpetuating this line of thinking does nothing to change the culture of our military.”