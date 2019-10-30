CHEAT SHEET
SKELETONS IN THE CLOSET
Georgia Sheriff Can’t Put Up Warning Signs at Sex Offenders’ Homes for Halloween, Judge Rules
Three sex offenders have successfully sued a Georgia sheriff whose deputies put up signs last year warning trick-or-treaters not to visit their homes on Halloween. The sex offenders reportedly sued on behalf of all registered sex offenders in Butts County when they found out the sheriff’s office was going to put up the same signs for this year’s Halloween. Judge Marc Treadwell granted a preliminary injunction for the plaintiffs and ruled that Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and his employees can’t place the signs on the three men’s yards, but didn’t broaden the ban to all sex offenders in the county. The ruling said: “The question the court must answer is not whether [Long’s] plan is wise or moral, or whether it makes penological sense. Rather, the question is whether Sheriff Long’s plan runs afoul of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. It does.” However, Georgia does display all registered sex offenders’ names, photos and addresses in a public online directory.