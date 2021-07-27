Atlanta Spa Shooter Pleads Guilty to Murdering 4 People
PLEA DEAL
Robert Aaron Long, a 22-year-old Georgia man accused of killing eight people during a shooting rampage at Asian massage parlors last March, has entered a guilty plea in Cherokee County, Georgia, for the murders of four people based on “race, national origin, sex and gender.” The guilty plea is reportedly part of a deal that will allow him to avoid the death penalty in Cherokee County, but he will still face death in Fulton County, where he killed four others at two spas there. Long blamed the spas for his sex addiction. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told reporters Tuesday that she was informed that the Cherokee County case was resolved. “In my world that means they’ve reached a deal,” Willis said, according to WSB-TV.