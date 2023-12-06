Teen Baseball Player Declared Brain Dead After Tragic Batting Cage Accident
FREAK ACCIDENT
An 18-year-old Georgia high school baseball player who has been in a coma for weeks following a Nov. 20 batting cage accident is now brain dead, according to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Jeremy Medina, a senior at Gainesville High School, was accidentally hit in the head when he leaned into the net of the batting cage at the same time a batter swung. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Medina’s family stated they would donate his organs, with the hospital explaining that he had chosen to be an organ donor when he obtained his driver’s license. Frank Medina, Jeremy’s dad, said, “Not only will lives be saved and improved, but the family members, friends and communities of those who receive his organs and tissues will be forever impacted by the memories made possible thanks to a second chance at life.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that family and friends will hold an honor walk when Medina’s body is transported for organ donation. Pastor Frank Medina, Jeremy’s uncle, mentioned that the date has not yet been decided and that his nephew would be laid to rest afterward.