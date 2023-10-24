Georgia Supreme Court Upholds Six-Week Abortion Ban
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state’s six-week abortion ban will remain in place. The law bans abortion once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present with exceptions for incest, rape, when the pregnant person’s life is in danger, or when the fetus is nonviable. According to WSB-TV, the court voted 6-1 on Tuesday to reverse Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney’s decision last November to overturn the ban. McBurney’s ruling was not based on the legality of abortion but the finding that the law was invalid since it was enacted in 2019 when abortion was still legal under Roe v. Wade. The case will now be sent back to Fulton County for the judge to determine the law’s constitutionality. According to Forbes, Alice Wang, an attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, the advocacy organization that filed the lawsuit, said it was “outrageous [that] the Georgia Supreme Court is allowing these harms to continue in clear violation of the state constitution.”