CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
TikTok Star Arrested for Flashing Little Boys on Livestream, Cops Say
WTF
Read it at WSB-TV 2
A Georgia TikTok influencer faces felony charges after allegedly livestreaming herself taking off her bikini top in front of two young boys at a swimming pool. After public outcry following the live that began circulating on Tuesday, Kylie Strickland, 30, has been charged with child exploitation and computer or electronic pornography. It’s not clear yet who the children are or why Strickland decided to undress. “You want to see titties?” Strickland said during the livestream. “Bottles up. You ready?” Strickland was arrested Thursday and is pending a bond hearing.