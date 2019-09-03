CHEAT SHEET
Georgina Chapman and Kara Ross Exit Council of Fashion Designers of America Board
The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s two most controversial board members have left their posts, WWD reported. Kara Ross, who last month co-hosted a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons with her husband Stephen, and Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, will step away from the position along with Marcus Wainwright and Mimi So.
Virgin Abloh, Maria Cornejo, Carly Cushnie, and Kerby Jean-Raymond will fill the open slots, board chairman Tom Ford said. The designer said that that neither Ross nor Chapman were ousted due to past scandals. Ford also explained that he made the decision in an attempt to “[rearrange] the board so that it is more diverse in age and more diverse in every way.”
The recommended tenure for board members is six years; Ross, Wainwright, and So had served that length, and Chapman had five years under her belt. Ford shut down any assumption that he was kicking Ross from her position for political purposes, adding that the decision was “planned months ago,” long before news of the $12 million Southampton Trump campaign event she co-hosted.