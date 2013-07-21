Geraldo Rivera Posts Semi-Nude Selfie

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Twitter
It's come to this. Geraldo Rivera posted a nude selfie to Twitter on Saturday with a note saying that "70 is the new 50." The Fox News personality recognized that his picture is probably going to get a few people riled up in a bad way but couldn't help himself. But Rivera didn't let it all hang out exactly. In the photo, he is wearing nothing except for tinted glasses and is covering his pelvis with what appears to be a towel or a robe. Rivera must have realized what he did was a bit odd and posted "Note to self: no tweeting after 1am" on Twitter Sunday.