Geraldo Rivera Praises Fox News Pal as Trump’s Pentagon Pick

Geraldo Rivera has backed Donald Trump’s choice of his former Fox News colleague Major Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

Rivera famously backed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, branding Trump a “sore loser.”

But he believes the president-elect has made a wise choice by choosing Hegseth, 44, a Fox News host, author, and military veteran to take over at the Pentagon.

Rivera told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper: “I’ve spoken to retired, very high-ranking officers with deep Pentagon and warfighting experience and they voiced misgivings about him running this 3 million-strong department, so I get that.”

But he continued: “I know Pete Hegseth, Major Pete Hegseth, a two-time awardee of the Bronze Star. This is a combat veteran who loves other veterans, and who has a wonderful rapport with military families. I think it will be a very steep learning curve for Major Pete Hegseth but I think that if anyone can do it he can do it. He’s courageous, he’s patriotic, he’s smart, he’s well-educated, he cares deeply about it.

The two men worked together on Fox News and Rivera said he enjoyed the experience.

“I look at him and I see a kid,” he told Cooper. “But he’s in his mid-forties, he’s done a lot. It was great being opposite him on the couch. We never agreed on very much. But I think that he can do it.”

Rivera also went on social media to support Hegseth, posting on X: “Bravo Major Pete Hegseth an inspired choice for Defense Secretary. Awarded the Bronze Star, he is a combat veteran with service in Iraq and Afghanistan and strongest in his support of our veterans. RESPECT.”

In another message, he added: “I’ve heard from high-ranking Pentagon veterans re: Major Pete Hegseth’s lack of experience running an organization-especially one with 3 million employees. Fair enough, but this guy has a great heart, strong character, patriotism and courage. He will grow into this tough job.”

Announcing the nomination on Tuesday, Trump described Hegseth as “tough, smart and a true believer in America First.”

