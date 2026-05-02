Second Panelist Suffers Curse-Word Crash Out Over Young Dem

It’s apparently contagious. A second commentator has succumbed to the raunch in a pointed attack on a rising young Democratic star.

This time, NewsNation commentator Geraldo Rivera blasted Dem upstart Adam Mockler as a “d*ck.” That dressing came down just one day after CNN’s conservative analyst Scott Jennings went at it with the 23-year-old MeidasTouch podcaster on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip, with Rivera witnessing it all.

“Chris, the kid was a d---... he was really being a d---,” Rivera told his NewsNation colleague Chris Cuomo on Friday about the on-air dust-up between Jennings and Mockler when Jennings dropped the F-bomb. “Shut up!” Rivera added in an imagined conversation with Mockler. “Go out and get some life experience!”

As for Jennings’ attack on Mockler, ”there was a freshness about it," Rivera flatly declared.

Cuomo said on Instagram that Mockler was “being annoying, slash insistent, and was also right” about Jennings, who served as a special assistant to former President George W. Bush. But he also warned: “Disagree with decency.”

Cuomo told Rivera he opposed Jennings’ language, saying that despite the temptation both he and Rivera have faced over the years, “you would never allow yourself to act that way” for the clicks.

“I hear that,” Rivera conceded, but the 82-year-old refused to back down on his characterization of Mockler.

Mockler mocked Jennings’ support of the Iran war on CNN, as well as his support for all the “prior endless wars” when Mockler was just a “few years old,” he scoffed. Jennings buzzed back that Mockler had the “attention span of a gnat.”

When Mockler raised his hands to gesture as he called on Jennings to name a single political concession won in President Donald Trump’s war with Iran, Jennings pulled out the big gun.

“Get your f---ing hand out of my face,” he fired back.

“Hey, hey, whoa, whoa, whoa guys,” Phillip intervened.

MeidasTouch posted on X that Jennings had been “shut down by Adam Mockler over the Iran war—then starts cursing him out when he realizes he has no good response.“ It also described Jennings’ as “absolutely unhinged behavior.”