Geraldo Throws Paper, Turns Back on Camera During Another Bongino Fight
‘YOU’RE A PUNK!’
Once again, combative Fox News pundits Geraldo Rivera and Don Bongino were booked to appear together on Sean Hannity’s show to talk about a hot button issue. And once again, Hannity got exactly what he wanted—an on-air food fight that created an instantly viral moment.
Hours after Rivera defended Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)—a top Fox News bogeywoman—and said the United States was “complicit” in Israel’s “ongoing crime against humanity,” he argued with Hannity and Bongino over the escalating violence in Gaza and the soaring number of dead Palestinians, including dozens of children.
Eventually, Bongino said Rivera’s opinion was “garbage,” prompting the inevitable fireworks between the two. “Stop attacking me, punk! Address the issue,” Rivera yelled before throwing a wad of paper at the screen. “I’m sick of you, Bongino. You’re a punk!” After Bongino retorted that Rivera was an “out-of-control lunatic,” the 77-year-old correspondent declared that he had “10 Emmys” before briefly turning his back to the camera.
At the end of the shoutfest, Hannity basically gave away the game. “Mediaite has their headline!” he crowed.