Geraldo: Sorry About Trayvon Remarks

TV host Gerald Rivera apologized Tuesday for his comments about Trayvon Martin, the Florida teenager killed by a neighborhood-watch volunteer. Last week, Rivera said that Martin’s hoodie was “as much responsible” for his death as George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed him. In his apology, Rivera said his comments were called “very practical and potentially life-saving campaign” for parents, but he conceded that he had “obscured the main point that someone shot and killed and an unarmed teenager.”